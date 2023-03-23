Moms on a Mission hosting Working Through Grief event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms on a Mission is a Shreveport area nonprofit organization with the goal of creating change and improving the community by offering support to young people and individuals who have lost a child to gun violence.

Founder and CEO, Martha Tyler, joined KSLA Thursday, March 23 with some important news about an upcoming event, Working Through Grief. The plan is to meet twice per month on Saturdays to gather and to be able to seek support from others who have also lost a child to gun violence. Other professional speakers will be at the event as well.

