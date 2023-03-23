Teacher takes flight with Blue Angels

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Teacher of the Year receives a courtesy flight with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

During Navy Week, the key influencer has a courtesy flight ahead of the Defenders of Liberty Air Show. The person selected for the courtesy flight is always a person of great influence and positive impact on their communities.

Sarah McMillian is an 8th-grade English teacher at Caddo Magnet and has won teacher of the year. McMillian is described as calm, creative, innovative, and overall an amazing teacher. She grew up in our area and her parents worked in Barksdale.

The Blue Angel pilot that took her on this flight was LCDR Thomas Zimmerman in Blue Angel #7.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.