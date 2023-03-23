Financial adviser offers tips to help you budget your finances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Drafting a budget and sticking to it can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.

Colin Evans, of Evans Financial, joined us in the KSLA News 12 Studios on Wednesday, March 22 to explain some easy steps to get a handle on your finances.

“You have to take a jump with the very first step, and that is to really start figuring out what’s essential and what is non-essential. We have to start looking at those things.”

Consider the latte factor. Are you really needing to spend $8 on that large coffee when you can make it for $1.50 at the house?

Click here to request a free, personal budget worksheet

Then there’s reverse budgeting. Pay yourself first. “Put a small portion aside in that savings account first and you actually learn to live within your means with it.”

Set financial goals. Take that $2,500 you want to save for the family vacation, for instance, and back it down to how much you must set aside each day to meet that goal.

You’ve also got to track what’s coming in and what’s going out.

Drafting a home budget and sticking to it can help you meet your long- and short-term financial goals, such as paying for that family vacation.

