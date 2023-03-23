Earth by Christaine Drieling presented at Central ARTSTATION

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The art exhibit, Earth brings us through the different aspects of how we view, feel about, and treat our planet.

On March 23, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., an artist reception and talk will be held for art exhibition, Earth: 24 Images by Christaine Drieling.

The show focuses on the different aspects of how we view our planet, how we feel about it, and how we treat it. The series consists of 24 pieces, one for each hour of the day. There is no particular order to the pieces, each work begins and ends in itself.

Earth by Christiane Drieling (Srac)

A few years ago, Christiane Drieling received an outdated set of the “LIFE World Library” books from a friend. The series was published in the 1960s and was composed of thirty hardcover books, each presenting a picture of a specific country or region, focusing on many angles of its economy and culture.

Based on these hardcover backs of deep greens, blues, and rich reds, with small line graphics of our globe, Drieling has created this series of works.

Discover more about this show and Shreveport Regional Arts Council by visiting https://www.facebook.com/Shrevearts.

