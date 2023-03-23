Celebrate & Pollinate spreads awareness of importance of pollinators

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Garden Study Club (SGSC) is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a flower show competition in floral design, botanical arts, and horticulture.

On March 22, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., and on March 23, from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., the Celebrate & Pollinate event will be kicking off at Artpace, 708 Texas Street. Attendees will have the chance to view beautiful, artistic, and perfect arrangements of flowers, showing the beauty of gardening and nature.

One of the main goals of the show is to educate and spread awareness about the importance of pollinators. Without pollinators, our beautiful gardens and environments would be at risk.

