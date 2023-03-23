Ask the Doctor
Bossier City man held on $1M bond for animal, juvenile porn

Nathan Mann, 35, of Bossier City.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier City Sherrif’s Office (BCSO) investigated a man after they received a cyber tip that he was in possession of indecent digital material.

Officers were given the tip that Nathan Mann, 35, of Bossier City, was in possession of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal. A search warrant was obtained, and his house was searched. According to officials, Mann had over 106 images of pornography involving juveniles and also had 3,248 images and video that depicted the sexual abuse of an animal after forensic downloads of his electronic devices.

Mann was arrested and charged with 106 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 3,248 counts of sexual abuse of an animal. He was transported to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility, say BCSO officials.

Bond has been set in this case at $1,000,000.

Detectives with the BCSO continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.

