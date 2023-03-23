Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

3 goats on the loose found in Blanchard; sheriff’s office seeking owner

Three goats were found on Highway 1 in Blanchard, La. on March 23, 2023.
Three goats were found on Highway 1 in Blanchard, La. on March 23, 2023.(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of some goats that got loose in Blanchard.

Livestock patrol says on March 23, three goats were found in the 6000 block of Highway 1 in Blanchard. The owner of the goats has 10 days to claim them before they’re sent to auction for public sale, the sheriff’s office says. The owner must provide proper ID and proof of ownership to claim the animals.

Anyone with info concerning the goats’ ownership should call Sgt. Gary Bailey at 318-464-7920.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana, Texas on April 23, 2023.
The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana in April
A woman crashed her car into the church.
Woman crashes car into Broadmoor Baptist Church
SPD was called to Fullerton Street for a reported shooting.
One person shot at Villa Norte Apartments
The two suspects that allegedly stole an elderly woman's wallet.
Police seek identity of suspects who stole wallet from elderly woman

Latest News

Kim Mulkey News Conference - 3/23/2023
NOBLE hosts The Talk to start conversation between youth, law enforcement
The Talk creates conversations between youth, law enforcement
Day of Caring
United Way’s Day of Caring hosts nearly 600 volunteers to help nonprofits
Earth opening reception, artist talk being held at Central ARTSTATION
Earth by Christaine Drieling presented at Central ARTSTATION