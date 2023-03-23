3 goats on the loose found in Blanchard; sheriff’s office seeking owner

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of some goats that got loose in Blanchard.

Livestock patrol says on March 23, three goats were found in the 6000 block of Highway 1 in Blanchard. The owner of the goats has 10 days to claim them before they’re sent to auction for public sale, the sheriff’s office says. The owner must provide proper ID and proof of ownership to claim the animals.

Anyone with info concerning the goats’ ownership should call Sgt. Gary Bailey at 318-464-7920.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.