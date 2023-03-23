Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case

(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in searching for two women in connection with the disappearance of Nathan Millard.

According to BRPD, Tabbetha Barner has an active warrant for prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Tiffany Guidry has an active arrest warrant for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Tiffany Guidry.
Tiffany Guidry.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
Tabbeth Barber.
Tabbeth Barber.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Anyone who has information on Barner and Guidry whereabouts are urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3866 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana, Texas on April 23, 2023.
The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana in April
A woman crashed her car into the church.
Woman crashes car into Broadmoor Baptist Church
SPD was called to Fullerton Street for a reported shooting.
One person shot at Villa Norte Apartments
The two suspects that allegedly stole an elderly woman's wallet.
Police seek identity of suspects who stole wallet from elderly woman

Latest News

5-year-old Mya Patel was precious and full of life, say those close to her
Man responsible for death of Mya Patel will spend the rest of his life behind bars
Nathan Mann, 35, of Bossier City.
Bossier City man held on $1M bond for animal, juvenile porn
Two suspects were detained when a police chase ended on U.S. 171 around midday Thursday, March...
Two detained after police chase ends on 171 in Lake Charles
Fatal shooting in Queensborough neighborhood
SPD to host violent crime symposium in May as part of continued efforts to curb shootings