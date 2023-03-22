Zion sidelined for two more weeks, cleared to return to practice
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain, Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to on-court activities at practice, the Pelicans announced Wednesday (March 22).
Zion will get to practice for two weeks before a re-evaluation to determine if he can suit up for games.
Between Wednesday and this two-week check-up on April 5, the Pelicans have eight games including an April 5 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.
After April 5, there are only two regular season games remaining.
Depending on how the re-evluation goes, there is a chance Williamson could make an appearance at the end of the regular season or early in the postseason, should the Pelicans secure a spot, but he would likely be heavily restricted after a multi-month absence.
Williamson, 22, was averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game before the injury sidelined him.
In a separate announcement Wednesday, the team announced that Jose Alvarado will likely not return before the end of the regular season.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.