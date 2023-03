SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, March 22, a car crashed into Broadmoor Baptist Church on Youree Drive.

A woman crashed her car into the church. (ksla)

A woman crashed her car into the church. (ksla)

According to the church’s assistant, no one inside Broadmoor Baptist was injured. The woman that crashed reportedly has a medical condition. She was conscious when police and paramedics arrived at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.