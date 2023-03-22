Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard visits KSLA’s studio for Navy Week

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is visiting the Shreveport-Bossier area schools during Navy Week.

On March 22, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is visiting the area and some Shreveport-Bossier schools are enjoying a visit. The Ceremonial Guard is entertaining, educating, and supporting with community outreach.

Learn more about the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard by visiting their webpage.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana, Texas on April 23, 2023.
The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana in April
The two suspects that allegedly stole an elderly woman's wallet.
Police seek identity of suspects who stole wallet from elderly woman
Javonpe Deandre Winbush, DOB: 6/11/2004
Shreveport teen gets 35 years at hard labor over slaying, robbery of man in 2020
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 dead in Texarkana after synthetic marijuana overdose
A number of exciting developments are coming to the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, La.
Restaurants, golf venue, movie studio and more coming to Louisiana Boardwalk

Latest News

At the Shreveport Convention Center.
Shreveport Convention Center hosts Career Fair; multiple employers hiring
On-spot hiring possibly at Career Fair
On-spot hiring possible at Career Fair
Goodwill hiring at Career Fair
Goodwill has over 30 jobs available at Career Fair
Representatives of the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church gather in...
9 Methodist ministers sue La. conference over disaffiliation process, which they say is flawed