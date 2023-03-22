U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard visits KSLA’s studio for Navy Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is visiting the Shreveport-Bossier area schools during Navy Week.

On March 22, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is visiting the area and some Shreveport-Bossier schools are enjoying a visit. The Ceremonial Guard is entertaining, educating, and supporting with community outreach.

Learn more about the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard by visiting their webpage.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.