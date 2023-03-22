Shreveport man faces life conviction for sex crimes against 2 juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man accused of sex crimes against two juveniles over a span of two decades faces life in prison, following his conviction in Caddo District Court Wednesday, March 22.

Rustin Randall Middleton, 36, was found guilty of four counts alleging crimes against the two victims between the years 2003 to 2006 and 2014 to 2019. He was charged with two counts of aggravated rape and two counts of sexual battery, according to Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The jury consisted of four men and eight women.

Both of the victims, family members, and detectives testified during the trial. Also, two experts testified about the dynamics of sexual assaults on children.

When Middleton goes back to Caddo District Court for sentencing on March 28, he faces life in prison for each count of aggravated rape. He could receive 25 to 99 years for sexual battery in the case of one victim and up to 10 years in prison in the case of the other victim, say officials.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.