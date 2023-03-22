Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Shreveport man faces life conviction for sex crimes against 2 juveniles

(WABI)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man accused of sex crimes against two juveniles over a span of two decades faces life in prison, following his conviction in Caddo District Court Wednesday, March 22.

Rustin Randall Middleton, 36, was found guilty of four counts alleging crimes against the two victims between the years 2003 to 2006 and 2014 to 2019. He was charged with two counts of aggravated rape and two counts of sexual battery, according to Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The jury consisted of four men and eight women.

Both of the victims, family members, and detectives testified during the trial. Also, two experts testified about the dynamics of sexual assaults on children.

When Middleton goes back to Caddo District Court for sentencing on March 28, he faces life in prison for each count of aggravated rape. He could receive 25 to 99 years for sexual battery in the case of one victim and up to 10 years in prison in the case of the other victim, say officials.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana, Texas on April 23, 2023.
The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana in April
The two suspects that allegedly stole an elderly woman's wallet.
Police seek identity of suspects who stole wallet from elderly woman
Javonpe Deandre Winbush, DOB: 6/11/2004
Shreveport teen gets 35 years at hard labor over slaying, robbery of man in 2020
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 dead in Texarkana after synthetic marijuana overdose
A number of exciting developments are coming to the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, La.
Restaurants, golf venue, movie studio and more coming to Louisiana Boardwalk

Latest News

BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Elm Grove Elementary students got a special treat from the U.S. Navy on Wednesday, March 22,...
Elm Grove Elementary students experience Navy Week performance
Gaut is a candidate for Shreveport city marshal.
Shreveport city marshal candidate: Donald Gaut
Prize Foundation gets $1 million over 5 years for its Film Prize Junior program