Shreveport Convention Center hosts Career Fair; multiple employers hiring

By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bring your resume and dress to impress for a Career Fair at the Shreveport Convention Center.

On March 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Shreveport Convention Center will be hosting a Career Fair at its location, 400 Caddo Street. Be ready for applications, interviews, background checks, and possibly being hired on the spot.

Employers attending:

  • ABM (Ochsner LSU Health System of North Louisiana Recruiter)
  • ASM Global
  • Brookshire Grocery Arena
  • Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana
  • Louisiana Workforce Commission
  • Renke Building Maintenance, Inc.
  • Shreveport Convention Center
  • Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

Positions available:

Career Fair at Shreveport Convention Center.
Career Fair at Shreveport Convention Center.(ksla)

Don’t forget to come dress to impress and come prepared to stay for an extended period.

Parking will be available in the parking garage adjacent to the Convention Center.

Visit www.shreveportcenter.com for more information about the event or call 318-841-4000.

