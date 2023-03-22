Shreveport city marshal candidate: Donald Gaut

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s Jasmine Franklin met with a candidate running for Shreveport city marshal to give residents a better perspective on who will be executing City Court orders that are issued by the Shreveport City Judges.

On Wednesday, March 22, KSLA spoke with Donald Gaut. Each day leading up to the election, one of the candidates will be highlighted (in no particular order).

Gaut has lived in Shreveport for nearly 50 years. Tragically, Gaut lost his son Roderick to gun violence. He says he was inspired to run for this position because he wants to make a change in the community and lower gun violence rates in Shreveport.

“To the public, I am positioned and poised to do this, to be that transformative leader that our town requires now of the marshal’s office,” Gaut said.

Donald Gaut announces candidacy for Shreveport City Marshal. (ksla)

Not only is Gaut a U.S. Army veteran, but for 25 years, he served as an officer for the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) as well.

“That experience and tenure at the Shreveport Police Department prepared me for this moment, now in this season,” Gaut said.

“I was assigned to three specialized units, to interdict with crime prevention and criminal apprehension.”

Gaunt says his son was killed in Shreveport.

“In 2019, my son Coach Roderick Gaut fell victim to a murder here in the city. And I think that in the Marshal’s Office with my experience, law enforcement experience, and my military experience, I think I’m poised and position to be that effective leader, a transformative leader,” Gaunt explained.

Gaut says he believes many people don’t know what the city marshal job entails, and if elected, he plans to change that.

“If you choose to elect me as your next Shreveport City Marshal, I make this promise to you that in the first 60 days I’m in office, I will submit a briefing summary to the citizens of Shreveport and before the city council to help the citizens of Shreveport to understand the jobs and duties of a city marshal.”

