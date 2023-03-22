Shreveport City Marshal candidate: Anthony Johnson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The March 25 elections in Louisiana are swiftly approaching, and one race KSLA is following closely is for Shreveport’s next city marshal.

There are four candidates running; KSLA’s Jasmine Franklin met with each of them. The candidates are Grayson Boucher, Donald Gaut, James Jefferson and Anthony Johnson.

Early voting ended this past weekend, with a total of 5,747 votes cast in Caddo Parish.

On Tuesday, March 21, KSLA sat down with Johnson. Each day leading up to the election, one of the candidates will be highlighted (in no particular order).

This is Johnson’s third time running for the city marshal position. He’s a Shreveport native and worked in law enforcement for more than a decade. Johnson previously served as a Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputy.

“Working in that office, I realize there are some changes that need to made, so two times previous before now, I ran,” Johnson said.

“My passion and my persistence. I’m not just running for marshal to say I’m marshal or for the pay. My passion is to be able to affect a change,” Johnson said when asked why he should be the city’s next marshal.

He said if elected, he hopes to do more in the community to reduce crime.

“My plan is to see the marshal’s office do more in the community, getting more involved with the youth, you know, be more accessible to the community.”

Previously, Johnson also worked in the city marshal’s office for several years.

“If I get your vote, then you can be assured that your vote will count and that I will work diligently to create change and bridge the gap between the community and policing so we can have more of a safer Shreveport,” he said.

