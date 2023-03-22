Shots reportedly fired at Villa Norte Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department was alerted to a report of shots fired at 3:18 p.m.

The shooting occurred at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street. At this time, it’s unknown how many people were injured and if injuries were life threatening or not.

SPD was called to Fullerton Street for a reported shooting. (ksla)

Seven police units were at the scene.

This is a developing story.

