Shots reportedly fired at Villa Norte Apartments
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department was alerted to a report of shots fired at 3:18 p.m.
The shooting occurred at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street. At this time, it’s unknown how many people were injured and if injuries were life threatening or not.
Seven police units were at the scene.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.