Prize Foundation gets $1 million over 5 years for its Film Prize Junior program

Funds to be used to extend it to schools in all 64 Louisiana parishes
(Source: Prize Foundation)
By Tamer Knight
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A program that trains high school and middle school students in filmmaking techniques and behind-the-camera skills is the latest recipient of an award from Louisiana’s Entertainment Development Fund.

The Prize Foundation will receive $1 million in five annual installments of $200,000 for its Film Prize Junior program and related activities. The Shreveport-based nonprofit plans to use the funds to extend its program to schools in all 64 Louisiana parishes within five years.

“It’s like one of the most amazing things that’s ever happened to this organization,” Film Prize founder Gregory Kallenberg told KSLA News 12. “And it will help pay a portion of what we do when we’re out there recruiting for Film Prize, getting filmmakers from all over the country to come to Louisiana to make films.”

LED spokesman Chris Stelly said this is the second investment and grant with the Prize Foundation.

“And it’s really key to our, you know, our growth and our building of the intellectual infrastructure so that we can work toward long-term sustainability and provide a workforce for the future of the film industry in our state. And Prize Foundation is a key component of that effort.”

Tune in to KSLA News 12 @ 6 to hear educators discuss how the Prize Foundation helps create opportunities for their students in their home city.

