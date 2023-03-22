Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.(ManuelVelasco via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - A girl’s ex-boyfriend is dead after police say her father shot and killed him.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic battery call at an apartment complex last week.

Authorities said a suspect physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The department said the man in question left the apartment before officers arrived, but the girl’s father had also been contacted and responded to the scene.

According to police, the suspect returned to the apartment, and the girl’s father, who was armed with a handgun, shot him in the chest.

The ex-boyfriend then left the apartment and officers found him next to his car. Police said the officers started CPR until medical personnel arrived, but they pronounced him deceased.

Gainesville police said the situation remains under investigation and did not immediately release the names of those involved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana, Texas on April 23, 2023.
The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana in April
The two suspects that allegedly stole an elderly woman's wallet.
Police seek identity of suspects who stole wallet from elderly woman
Javonpe Deandre Winbush, DOB: 6/11/2004
Shreveport teen gets 35 years at hard labor over slaying, robbery of man in 2020
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 dead in Texarkana after synthetic marijuana overdose
A number of exciting developments are coming to the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, La.
Restaurants, golf venue, movie studio and more coming to Louisiana Boardwalk

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: Boy shoots 2 administrators at Denver high school
Shreveport man faces life conviction for sex crimes against 2 juveniles
The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
TikTok sends influencers to Washington as its troubles grow
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
Court orders Trump lawyer to provide documents in Mar-a-Lago case
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place