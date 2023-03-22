Ask the Doctor
Much warmer through Thursday; severe storms possible Friday

By Austin Evans
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Even warmer today in the ArkLaTex despite all the cloud cover and the annoying mist that has popped up. Temperatures will be reaching the low-80s across most of the region and the folks that don’t hit the 80s will see the upper-70s. The sun will come out later in the afternoon and the gloomy day will turn very nice by the time the sun begins to set. Lows tonight will only drop to the mid-60s.

Even warmer air arrives on Thursday ahead of the next cold front with temperatures soaring into the mid-80s during the afternoon! It will also be windy at times with a south wind at 20-30 mph.

The cold front mentioned above spells trouble for Friday as all the ingredients appear to be lining up for a severe weather event. Storms could already be ongoing around sunrise in our western counties in Texas and Oklahoma and then gradually spread east throughout the day. As they do, the atmosphere will become primed for severe weather, especially in our eastern parishes. Large hail, damaging wind, and even tornadoes appear likely so stay weather aware as we head toward the end of the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Then on Sunday, a warm front will lift into the area bringing scattered showers and storms. Of the two weekend days, Saturday is the pick day!

