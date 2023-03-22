Much warmer air has arrived in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A much warmer start with temperatures already in the mid 60s along with a south breeze at 10-15 mph. We’ve seen a few showers here and there but most places will stay dry.

Heading into the afternoon, clouds will finally break allowing for more sunshine. This extra sun combined with a south breeze will cause temperatures to soar into the low 80s for many locations. Break out the shorts and t-shirts!

Even warmer air arrives on Thursday ahead of the next cold front with temperatures soaring into the mid 80s during the afternoon! It will also be windy at times with a south wind at 20-30 mph.

The cold front mentioned above spells trouble for Friday as all the ingredients appear to be lining up for a severe weather event. Storms could already be ongoing around sunrise in our western counties in Texas and Oklahoma and then gradually spread east throughout the day. As they do, the atmosphere will become primed for severe weather, especially in our eastern parishes. Large hail, damaging wind and even tornadoes appear likely so stay weather aware as we head toward the end of the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Then on Sunday, a warm front will lift into the area bringing scattered showers and storms. Of the two weekend days, Saturday is the pick day!

Another cold front arrives early next week bringing slightly cooler back to the ArkLaTex.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

