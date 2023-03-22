Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Grindr to distribute free home HIV tests

Grindr is distributing free home HIV tests.
Grindr is distributing free home HIV tests.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular LGBTQ+ dating app is working to combat the spread of HIV.

Grindr is distributing free at-home HIV tests to users in the United States as part of a new public health initiative.

HIV continues to affect the gay, bi and trans-community more than many other groups.

The test is now available to order from the app’s main menu. Just look for the “free HIV home test” button.

People will get an OraQuick kit. It is an FDA-approved, over-the-counter test that works by swabbing the gums. Results take about 20 minutes.

Grindr partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Emory University and Building Healthy Online Communities, a consortium of public health programs and gay dating apps.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana, Texas on April 23, 2023.
The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana in April
The two suspects that allegedly stole an elderly woman's wallet.
Police seek identity of suspects who stole wallet from elderly woman
Javonpe Deandre Winbush, DOB: 6/11/2004
Shreveport teen gets 35 years at hard labor over slaying, robbery of man in 2020
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 dead in Texarkana after synthetic marijuana overdose
A number of exciting developments are coming to the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, La.
Restaurants, golf venue, movie studio and more coming to Louisiana Boardwalk

Latest News

Nearly 160,000 power outages were reported in California after another atmospheric river...
160K without power as severe storms pass through California
A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
A giant blob of seaweed called sargassum may be headed toward some popular travel destinations.
Here's what to know about the seaweed blob