Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

FDA looking into another COVID-19 booster dose

FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020,...
FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It may be time soon for some to roll up their sleeves again.

The Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to recommend another bivalent booster shot to prevent COVID-19.

Sources said the agency might OK another booster for people at higher risk.

That includes people over the age of 65 and people who have weakened immune systems.

The United Kingdom and Canada already have approved a second round of bivalent boosters.

Those shots target the original strain of the virus and two of the omicron subvariants.

Currently the FDA’s emergency use authorization for the bivalent vaccines prohibits a second dose, but that could change if the agency gives full approval for the shots.

It’s unclear when the FDA will make its decision.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first combination test for flu and COVID-19 that can be used at home. (CNN, LUCIRA HEALTH, KSWB)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana, Texas on April 23, 2023.
The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana in April
The two suspects that allegedly stole an elderly woman's wallet.
Police seek identity of suspects who stole wallet from elderly woman
Javonpe Deandre Winbush, DOB: 6/11/2004
Shreveport teen gets 35 years at hard labor over slaying, robbery of man in 2020
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 dead in Texarkana after synthetic marijuana overdose
A number of exciting developments are coming to the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, La.
Restaurants, golf venue, movie studio and more coming to Louisiana Boardwalk

Latest News

Nearly 160,000 power outages were reported in California after another atmospheric river...
160K without power as severe storms pass through California
A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
A giant blob of seaweed called sargassum may be headed toward some popular travel destinations.
Here's what to know about the seaweed blob
Grindr is distributing free home HIV tests.
Grindr to distribute free home HIV tests