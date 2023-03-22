Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Elm Grove Elementary students experience Navy Week performance

The Navy Blue Angels will be part of Defenders of Liberty Air Show this weekend at Barksdale Air Force Base
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELM GROVE, La. (KSLA) — Students at a Bossier Parish elementary school had special guests on campus Wednesday, March 22. Members of the U.S. Navy spent time with the kids at Elm Grove Elementary School.

Elm Grove Elementary students got a special treat from the U.S. Navy on Wednesday, March 22,...
Elm Grove Elementary students got a special treat from the U.S. Navy on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, as part of Navy Week.(KSLA)

It’s all a part of Navy Week. The Navy Band Southeast performed songs for the students; and after singing along, the students learned more about what the Navy does.

”So when you see the expression and the excitement in their face, we know that it’s real, we know that it’s true,” said Emily Kershaw, U.S. Navy musician, second class. “So for them to see a uniformed presence, even a band, it’s amazing for us. They love the music, for one, but they also love learning about the Navy.”

The Navy’s Blue Angels will be part of the Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base this weekend (March 25-26).

Elm Grove Elementary students got a special treat from the U.S. Navy on Wednesday, March 22,...
Elm Grove Elementary students got a special treat from the U.S. Navy on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, as part of Navy Week.(KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana, Texas on April 23, 2023.
The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana in April
The two suspects that allegedly stole an elderly woman's wallet.
Police seek identity of suspects who stole wallet from elderly woman
Javonpe Deandre Winbush, DOB: 6/11/2004
Shreveport teen gets 35 years at hard labor over slaying, robbery of man in 2020
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 dead in Texarkana after synthetic marijuana overdose
A number of exciting developments are coming to the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, La.
Restaurants, golf venue, movie studio and more coming to Louisiana Boardwalk

Latest News

Shreveport man faces life conviction for sex crimes against 2 juveniles
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Gaut is a candidate for Shreveport city marshal.
Shreveport city marshal candidate: Donald Gaut
Prize Foundation gets $1 million over 5 years for its Film Prize Junior program