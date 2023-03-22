Elm Grove Elementary students experience Navy Week performance

ELM GROVE, La. (KSLA) — Students at a Bossier Parish elementary school had special guests on campus Wednesday, March 22. Members of the U.S. Navy spent time with the kids at Elm Grove Elementary School.

Elm Grove Elementary students got a special treat from the U.S. Navy on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, as part of Navy Week. (KSLA)

It’s all a part of Navy Week. The Navy Band Southeast performed songs for the students; and after singing along, the students learned more about what the Navy does.

”So when you see the expression and the excitement in their face, we know that it’s real, we know that it’s true,” said Emily Kershaw, U.S. Navy musician, second class. “So for them to see a uniformed presence, even a band, it’s amazing for us. They love the music, for one, but they also love learning about the Navy.”

The Navy’s Blue Angels will be part of the Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base this weekend (March 25-26).

