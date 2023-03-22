Elderly woman dies in fire after alerting another resident

ATHENS, La. (KSLA) - An elderly woman’s life was claimed by flames in her home but she was able to alert another, allowing them time to escape.

On March 20, around 4:45 a.m., the Claiborne Parish Fire District #5 was alerted to a house fire on the 1800 block of Cook Road. When firefighters arrived they met one woman outside reporting that a second one was still inside.

Unfortunately, the victim’s body was discovered later in the kitchen. The Claiborne Parish Conor’s Office believes the victim is the 78-year-old homeowner.

Deputies determined that the fire began in the living room and have been unable to rule out an overload of faulty wiring as well as unsafe heating practices as possible reasons for the start of the fire. It was discovered the two women in the home at the time had been using several space heaters to keep warm.

Due to a known electrical issue in the home, the victim has been frequently checking on the area where the space heaters were located. During one of the victim’s checks, she discovered that a fire had started and immediately alerted the other woman living in the home with her. The other woman escaped immediately, but the 78-year-old never made it out of the home.

The State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the fire.

