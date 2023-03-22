Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Elderly woman dies in fire after alerting another resident

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, La. (KSLA) - An elderly woman’s life was claimed by flames in her home but she was able to alert another, allowing them time to escape.

On March 20, around 4:45 a.m., the Claiborne Parish Fire District #5 was alerted to a house fire on the 1800 block of Cook Road. When firefighters arrived they met one woman outside reporting that a second one was still inside.

Unfortunately, the victim’s body was discovered later in the kitchen. The Claiborne Parish Conor’s Office believes the victim is the 78-year-old homeowner.

Deputies determined that the fire began in the living room and have been unable to rule out an overload of faulty wiring as well as unsafe heating practices as possible reasons for the start of the fire. It was discovered the two women in the home at the time had been using several space heaters to keep warm.

Due to a known electrical issue in the home, the victim has been frequently checking on the area where the space heaters were located. During one of the victim’s checks, she discovered that a fire had started and immediately alerted the other woman living in the home with her. The other woman escaped immediately, but the 78-year-old never made it out of the home.

The State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the fire.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana, Texas on April 23, 2023.
The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana in April
The two suspects that allegedly stole an elderly woman's wallet.
Police seek identity of suspects who stole wallet from elderly woman
Javonpe Deandre Winbush, DOB: 6/11/2004
Shreveport teen gets 35 years at hard labor over slaying, robbery of man in 2020
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 dead in Texarkana after synthetic marijuana overdose
A number of exciting developments are coming to the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, La.
Restaurants, golf venue, movie studio and more coming to Louisiana Boardwalk

Latest News

Authorities are working to identify the source of a chlorine leak in Westlake on March 22, 2023.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted following chlorine leak from BioLab
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson walk alongside a passenger...
Plans still shaky for BR-NOLA passenger rail
Elderly woman dies in fire in Claiborne Parish
78-year-old dies in house fire in Claiborne Parish
There are currently 62 people awaiting the death penalty in Louisiana, where there have been...
Louisiana spent $7.7 million on death penalty defense. It hasn’t executed anyone in 13 years.
Union Parish special prosecutor Hugo Holland stands for a portrait in his office in Minden,...
Accusations of racial bias dog prosecutor in Ronald Greene case