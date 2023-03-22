Ask the Doctor
CORK No. 17 showcases over 90 wines, music, food, art

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel’s fundraising event, CORK No. 17, kicks off on April 1 to raise funds.

On April 1, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., CORK No. 17 will kick off in the upper pavilion of the Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett St, Shreveport.

CORK No. 17 to raise funds for Red River Revel.(CORK no. 17)

The annual fundraising event will showcase over 90 wines from a carefully curated list including reds, whites, sparkling, sweets, and rosés.

The event was created in 2005 to benefit the Red River Revel Arts Festival. The annual event attracts over 1k wine enthusiasts and revelers to the area for an afternoon filled with wine, music, art, and food.

Activities:

  • Great food from 14 local restauranteurs
  • Live music
  • Raffles
  • Special pop-up package store by Thrifty Liquor
  • Featured artists from the Red River Revel

The Republic National Distributing Company and Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits provide the wine as well as the staff to share knowledge about each brand and type.

VIP guests will have the opportunity to attend a wine class 30 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Tickets to CORK XVII are $100.00 and a few reserved table packages that include ten tickets are still available for $1,500.00. To purchase tickets online, visit https://redriverrevel.ticketspice.com/cork-17.

Raffle tickets are $10 each and may be purchased with cash or card on-site during the event.

