Collapsed historic building in Texarkana finally being torn down

By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - In 2019, the historic Regency building in downtown Texarkana, Ark. collapsed, leaving a big hole in the 100 block of East Broad Street.

“It hasn’t affected my business, but it’s an eyesore for the community,” said David Potter, a business owner in Texarkana.

VIDEO>>> Regency House roof collapse “was like a big bomb going off”

Working with a second demolition company, the city has begun clearing the site. The city has allocated $450,000 for this project. Public Works Director Tyler Richards says it has taken so long to get this work done because they had to get a second contractor after the original contractor did not complete the job.

“I love it. I’m glad they are cleaning up, because it is an eyesore for everybody,” said Irma Zuniga, another business owner in Texarkana.

Zuniga owns a business in the 100 block of East Broad. She says the cleanup could not have come any sooner.

Demolition work has finally restarted at the Regency House in downtown Texarkana, Ark. after...
Demolition work has finally restarted at the Regency House in downtown Texarkana, Ark. after the building collapse back in 2019.(KSLA)

“I really appreciate what the city is doing just to make the downtown a little more welcome for anybody. I can’t wait for that place to be cleaned up. It will make a big difference for downtown,” Zuniga said.

City officials say they hope to complete this project over the next four to six weeks. The city is also suing the bonding company of the first contractor in the hopes of recouping the $450,000 for the project.

“I’m happy to see the building come down and the site get cleaned up. It will be good for the downtown area,” Potter said.

