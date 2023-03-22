16-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - On March 19, Marshall Police and Marshall Fire Department Paramedics responded to a report of a motorcycle crash just after 7 p.m.

A 16-year-old driving a motorcycle hit a tree in the 2300 block of North Franklin Street. The Marshall Early Graduation School student was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s family,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

