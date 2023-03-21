Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

The Wine Down celebrates Women’s History Month with wine, relaxing, networking

By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - KSLA reporter Michael Barnes reports live about a Women’s History Month event that helps professional women network and relax while enjoying wine.

On March 21, the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) is hosting its Women’s History Month event, The Wine Down. The event is happening in the Horseshoe Casino at Casa di Amici, 711 Horseshoe Boulevard, Bossier. The activities begin from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

During The Wine Down attendees will enjoy two exquisite wine selections, appetizers, and great music, and is a great opportunity for professional women to network with others from different walks of life.

The atmosphere promises to be lively and engaging, with upbeat music to set the mood for an amazing night out.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 dead in Texarkana after synthetic marijuana overdose
A child was shot when gunfire erupted during a block party March 19, 2023, in Texarkana, Ark.
Man killed, child shot during block party in Texarkana, Ark.
A fisherman was rescued from Cross Lake after falling into the water on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Fisherman rescued from Cross Lake after falling out of boat
Left to right: Dameta Bell, Roderica Bell, Trevictor Wesley
3 suspects wanted by SPD in connection to violent beating
Man shot at Grand Oaks Apartments
Man in hospital after shooting at Grand Oaks Apartments

Latest News

Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce speaks on its event, The Wine Down
SBAACC invites women from all walks of life to The Wine Down
The Wine Down event helps professional women network, relax
The Wine Down gives professional women chance to network
Bryan Place fire.
Family escapes fire in Broadmoor neighborhood
Family escapes flames at home fire on Bryan Place
Family escape fire on Bryan Place