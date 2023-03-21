The Wine Down celebrates Women’s History Month with wine, relaxing, networking

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - KSLA reporter Michael Barnes reports live about a Women’s History Month event that helps professional women network and relax while enjoying wine.

On March 21, the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) is hosting its Women’s History Month event, The Wine Down. The event is happening in the Horseshoe Casino at Casa di Amici, 711 Horseshoe Boulevard, Bossier. The activities begin from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

During The Wine Down attendees will enjoy two exquisite wine selections, appetizers, and great music, and is a great opportunity for professional women to network with others from different walks of life.

The atmosphere promises to be lively and engaging, with upbeat music to set the mood for an amazing night out.

