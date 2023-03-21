Ask the Doctor
Warming up this week

By Austin Evans
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It’s a bit gloomy out there and we are dealing with some nuisance showers across the ArkLaTex. That will continue throughout the rest of the afternoon and a bit into the evening hours. Highs today will vary depending on where you are located but the low-70s are possible for most of the region. Lows tonight will only be dropping to the 60s thanks to the continued cloud cover that is expected through the night.

Even warmer air will arrive on Wednesday as temperatures soar into the low 80s for many locations. The day starts cloudy but we should see clouds breaking by afternoon with more sunshine. Some light, scattered showers will be possible again tomorrow, but just like today, they will not be a major deal.

Thursday will be the warmest day ahead of the next cold front. A gusty south wind combined with abundant sunshine in the afternoon with cause temperatures to skyrocket into the mid and even upper 80s in some spots!

The above-mentioned cold front will arrive from the west on Friday bringing widespread showers and storms to the ArkLaTex. The ingredients appear to be coming together to bring us severe weather with all threats on the table. Stay tuned for more updates on this.

