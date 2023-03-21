Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Step Forward hosts ACEs Parent Talk to support caregivers

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The nonprofit, Step Forward seeks to support parents with talking events that promote development, learning, and healing.

Starting on March 11, the nonprofit Step Forward begins to hold ACEs Parent Talk events. The events are meant to help support caregivers by promoting healthy brain development, social-emotional learning, and parent-child relationship healing space.

Schedule:

  • Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location: Amerihealth Caritas Community Wellness Center, 3709 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport.
  • Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Location: Atkins Elementary School, 7611 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport.
  • Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Location: Westwood Elementary School, 7325 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport.

If you have questions, contact Tiffany Ann White at (318)584-0885 or email her at deartiffanyannwhite@gmail.com.

Learn more about Step Forward by following its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StepForwardNLA, or website https://cfnla.org/stepforward/.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 dead in Texarkana after synthetic marijuana overdose
A child was shot when gunfire erupted during a block party March 19, 2023, in Texarkana, Ark.
Man killed, child shot during block party in Texarkana, Ark.
A fisherman was rescued from Cross Lake after falling into the water on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Fisherman rescued from Cross Lake after falling out of boat
Left to right: Dameta Bell, Roderica Bell, Trevictor Wesley
3 suspects wanted by SPD in connection to violent beating
Man shot at Grand Oaks Apartments
Man in hospital after shooting at Grand Oaks Apartments

Latest News

Navy Band visits KSLA's studio for Navy Week
Navy Band visits KSLA for Navy Week
Michael Barnes discusses The Wine Down with SBAACC
SBAACC supports black women's business through advocacy, education, resources
Step Forward offers support to caregivers
Step Forward discusses child brain development, healing
SBAACC talks about Women's History
SBAACC highlights historical, modern women business leaders