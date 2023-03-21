Step Forward hosts ACEs Parent Talk to support caregivers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The nonprofit, Step Forward seeks to support parents with talking events that promote development, learning, and healing.

Starting on March 11, the nonprofit Step Forward begins to hold ACEs Parent Talk events. The events are meant to help support caregivers by promoting healthy brain development, social-emotional learning, and parent-child relationship healing space.

Schedule:

Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location: Amerihealth Caritas Community Wellness Center, 3709 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport.

Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Location: Atkins Elementary School, 7611 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport.

Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Location: Westwood Elementary School, 7325 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport.

If you have questions, contact Tiffany Ann White at (318)584-0885 or email her at deartiffanyannwhite@gmail.com.

Learn more about Step Forward by following its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StepForwardNLA, or website https://cfnla.org/stepforward/.

