Shreveport announces major upgrades made to city’s wastewater infrastructure

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport announced Tuesday, March 21 that major upgrades are being made to the city’s wastewater infrastructure.

City officials say the Stoner Force Main Improvement Project is now complete. They’ll have a ribbon cutting Thursday, March 23 to celebrate. It’ll happen at the Stoner Lift Station, located at 857 E Stoner Ave.

The Stoner Force Main is one of the city’s major wastewater system assets, city officials say. It’s got piping that takes wastewater through a seven-mile stretch from the Stoner Lift Station to the Lucas Wastewater Treatment Plant. The main serves about a third of the city, including Stoner Hill, downtown, Highlands, South Highlands, Anderson Island, Broadmoor, Querbes, Dixie Garden, and University Terrace.

The mayor’s office says this project included the replacement of about a third of the Stoner Force Main, which was in poor condition and had a number of previous failures. This $9 million investment should serve citizens for decades to come, the mayor’s office says.

