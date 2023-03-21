Ask the Doctor
The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana in April

Tickets go on sale mid-March
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana!

Perot Theatre, located at 221 Main St. in Texarkana, Texas, will host The Price is Right on April 23 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the live show go on sale March 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online here, and at the theatre’s box office.

Contestants on the beloved live game show will have the chance to “come on down” to win cash, appliances, vacations, and/or a new car. Over the past two decades, The Price is Right has given away more than $15 million in prizes to lucky audience members, according to officials with the show.

