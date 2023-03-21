Ask the Doctor
Police seek identity of suspects that stole wallet from elderly woman

The two suspects that allegedly stole an elderly woman's wallet.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 28, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of a theft in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

When officers arrived, they found that a male and female suspect took a wallet from inside of a purse, belonging to an elderly woman.

The suspects then used multiple debit cards and credit cards, stealing almost $3,000 by fraud. During the investigation, detectives with the Shreveport-Caddo Financial Crimes Task Force obtained security footage of the suspects.

If you have information that you believe could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.

