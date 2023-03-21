Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Police officer dies after funeral procession head-on crash

McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.
McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.(McAlester Police Department)
By KXII staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) - An Oklahoma police officer has died following a crash during a funeral procession for one of the department’s captains.

According to the McAlester Police Department, officer Joseph Barlow was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on March 17 while escorting Capt. Richard Parker’s body from Tulsa to Wetumka.

Barlow was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, the department announced that Barlow died from his injuries surrounded by family, friends and fellow law enforcement.

Barlow served in the Army before joining the police force and was proud to service the McAlester community, according to the department.

Last week, officials said that Parker died suddenly after serving the community for nearly 26 years.

“We ask that you keep Parker’s and Barlow’s family and friends in your thoughts as they continue to cope with these recent tragedies,” the department shared.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 dead in Texarkana after synthetic marijuana overdose
A child was shot when gunfire erupted during a block party March 19, 2023, in Texarkana, Ark.
Man killed, child shot during block party in Texarkana, Ark.
A fisherman was rescued from Cross Lake after falling into the water on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Fisherman rescued from Cross Lake after falling out of boat
Left to right: Dameta Bell, Roderica Bell, Trevictor Wesley
3 suspects wanted by SPD in connection to violent beating
A number of exciting developments are coming to the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, La.
Restaurants, golf venue, movie studio and more coming to Louisiana Boardwalk

Latest News

Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Springsteen, Gladys Knight, Louis-Dreyfus among 22 honored by Biden
Mother of ‘Katie Bug’ speaks about daughter’s passing, verdict of wrongful death trial
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West
Police in Wisconsin said Erik Metzig was charged in the deaths of his parents, who were found...
Police: Man accused of killing parents wrote he wanted to eliminate them in journal