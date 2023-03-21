Navy Band visits KSLA for Navy Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Navy Band brings its music to Shreveport-Bossier.

This week, The Navy Band will be playing several shows across our area during Navy Week.

On March 22, the band will be playing at Pierre Bossier Mall. The band will also be playing at multiple schools across the area to promote the music they love to play.

Schedule:

To learn more, check out the Navy Band Southeast on Facebook.

