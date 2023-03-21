Ask the Doctor
Major warming trend underway across the ArkLaTex

By Matt Jones
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The much anticipated warming trend has started this morning with temperatures already running a good 20 to 25 degrees warmer than this time yesterday. Most of us are waking up to readings in the upper 40s and low 50s. In addition, a weak disturbance will bring the potential of some light rain along and north of I-30 for the next several hours.

Heading into the afternoon, clouds will stick around but despite this, a south breeze at 10-20 mph will continue to bring in warmer air with temperatures along and south of I-20 in the low 70s.

Even warmer air will arrive on Wednesday as temperatures soar into the low 80s for many locations. The day starts cloudy but we should see clouds breaking by afternoon with more sunshine.

Thursday will be the warmest day ahead of the next cold front. A gusty south wind combined with abundant sunshine in the afternoon with cause temperatures to skyrocket into the mid and even upper 80s in some spots!

The above mentioned cold front will arrive from the west on Friday bringing widespread showers and storms to the ArkLaTex. The ingredients appear to be coming together to bring us severe weather with all threats on the table. Stay tuned for more updates on this.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and highs warming into the mid and upper 70s!

Sunday is the indoor day as another cold front and upper level disturbance arrive bringing a good chance of showers and storms throughout the region.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

