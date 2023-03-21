Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Hundreds of cases of stolen beer recovered after pursuit, police say

Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.
Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.(City of Fontana Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (Gray News) – Several people have been arrested in connection with hundreds of cases of beer stolen in Fontana, California, according to police.

The City of Fontana Police Department said Thursday that officers spent the prior few nights investigating cargo thefts from train yards at the south end of the city.

“After two short vehicle pursuits and a traffic stop,” officers recovered a stolen cargo truck and a “couple hundred” cases of stolen Modelo beer, the department said.

Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the vehicles stopped by officers.

Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the thefts, but police didn’t provide any additional information on the suspects.

Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the...
Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the vehicles stopped by officers.(City of Fontana Police Department)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 dead in Texarkana after synthetic marijuana overdose
A child was shot when gunfire erupted during a block party March 19, 2023, in Texarkana, Ark.
Man killed, child shot during block party in Texarkana, Ark.
A fisherman was rescued from Cross Lake after falling into the water on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Fisherman rescued from Cross Lake after falling out of boat
Left to right: Dameta Bell, Roderica Bell, Trevictor Wesley
3 suspects wanted by SPD in connection to violent beating
A number of exciting developments are coming to the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, La.
Restaurants, golf venue, movie studio and more coming to Louisiana Boardwalk

Latest News

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring "professional bear huggers."
Wildlife agency seeks ‘professional bear huggers’
Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals 6 flatscreen TVs from the same Best Buy over several weeks
tax refund
Three Virginia hospital workers and seven deputies are charged with murder in the death of Irvo...
GRAPHIC: Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport announces major upgrades made to city’s wastewater infrastructure