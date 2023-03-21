Family escapes fire in Broadmoor neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fire in the Broadmoor neighborhood is under investigation.

At 11:13 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire emergency for a house fire on the 1800 block of Bryan Place, near Richard Avenue and Arthur Avenue.

When firefighters arrived they discovered the family escaped the fire safely.

Bryan Place fire. (KSLA)

The fire was brought under control by 11:32 p.m.

The home sustained every smoke damage.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

