Boil advisory again issued for parts of Village Water System

This is at least the third time this month
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — For at least the third time this month, parts of Village Water System again are under a boil advisory.

The latest was issued Monday, March 20 due to continued system data malfunctions, according to Bossier Parish Utilities Director Larry Landry.

Areas under the advisory include the Forest Hills, Merrywoods, Wafer Forest and Crestwood Heights subdivisions plus commercial customers along U.S. Highway 80 east of Tall Timbers and west of Louisiana Highway 614.

Bossier Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 will notify customers when the boil advisory is rescinded by the Louisiana Office of Public Health once samples collected from this part of the supply system show the water to be safe.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

