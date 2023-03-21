Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash

FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTON, Mich. (AP) — Two Amish children were killed and another was seriously injured when their buggy collided with a motor vehicle Monday in northern Michigan, authorities said.

All three children were ejected from the buggy. An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene north of Cadillac, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries, deputies said.

The buggy collided around 8:15 a.m. at a rural intersection with a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Manton man, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“The Amish buggy approached the intersection and proceeded to cross through the intersection pulling into the path of the eastbound vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle and his three passengers were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 dead in Texarkana after synthetic marijuana overdose
A child was shot when gunfire erupted during a block party March 19, 2023, in Texarkana, Ark.
Man killed, child shot during block party in Texarkana, Ark.
A fisherman was rescued from Cross Lake after falling into the water on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Fisherman rescued from Cross Lake after falling out of boat
Left to right: Dameta Bell, Roderica Bell, Trevictor Wesley
3 suspects wanted by SPD in connection to violent beating
A number of exciting developments are coming to the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, La.
Restaurants, golf venue, movie studio and more coming to Louisiana Boardwalk

Latest News

FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japan’s PM offers Ukraine support as China’s Xi backs Russia
A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
School workers strike in nation's 2nd-largest district
Regis Martinez showcases his Bad Spaniel dog toy beside a bottle of Jack Daniels.
Dog day in court: Jack Daniels sues pet company over squeaky toy