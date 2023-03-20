Win a luxury designer bag by playing bingo at Sam’s Town Casino

Ask the Doctor
The event will take place on Thursday, March 30.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Designer Bag Bingo is being held at the Sam’s Town Casino!

Attendees will get to browse a table of prizes and raffle items, grab a drink and have dinner, all before playing 10 rounds of bingo.

The grand prize will be a luxury designer bag, with nine other bags up for grabs during the other rounds. There will also be a $25 Sid Potts Diamond Raffle, and a Treat Yourself Raffle for $10.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sam’s Town Casino.

