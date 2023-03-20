Warming back up this week with more storms on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Spring arrived at 4:24pm today and after a few chilly days, we’ll start to warm back up again the rest of the week. A late week cold front will bring more storms by Friday and possibly a chance of severe weather to parts of the ArkLaTex.

For tonight expect to see clouds on the increase. We won’t be nearly as cold as the last few nights with temperatures staying in the 40s to low 50s overnight.

Cloudy skies will prevail on Tuesday but a little sun may peak through from time to time. If you live north of I-30 a few showers or spots of light rain are possible as a storm system passes by to the north. Southerly winds kicking back in will warm us up for the first full day of spring. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 60s to low 70s in most areas.

Even warmer weather is on board for midweek despite mostly cloudy skies expected. On Wednesday we’ll get back to near 80 for the highs and on Thursday most of us will see low to mid 80s. Morning lows will climb back into the 60s. A few spotty showers are possible as well, but overall rain chances will remain low.

Our next weather maker will swing through late Thursday night and into Friday. Showers and storms look likely through mid-afternoon on Friday. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few strong storms are possibility as they exit parts of northwest Louisiana Friday afternoon. Temperatures Friday will cool back into the 70s.

The weekend will start off pleasant enough with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s Saturday. Another storm system will bring some showers and thunderstorms back Sunday into Monday. Temperatures are likely to remain mild despite the rain chances with highs staying in the 70s.

Have a good night!

