Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Veteran shares his therapy ducks with senior center

Ducks were shared with seniors in an assisted living center in New Jersey. (Credit: WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) - A veteran from New Jersey shared his love for birds with a group of seniors at an assisted living facility on Sunday.

“I like animals, and they’re my buddies,” resident Dolores Lombardo said. “I was brought up on a farm.”

Jeremy Piatt is disabled and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Piatt and his fiancée bought and raised birds as emotional support animals.

Piatt said they started out with chickens and then started raising ducks.

“A couple of ducks grew into about almost 30 now,” he said.

Now, he travels around and shares two of his therapy ducks with senior citizens.

“PTSD is kind of a thorn in a person’s side, and I’ve been struggling with work. And I believe that this is my calling to share my love with animals with other people,” Piatt said.

Piatt shares his experiences with his therapy ducks on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992
Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly attacking officer
Three shootings within four hours.
Several shootings occur within hours; 3 injured, 1 victim fighting for life
Man fatally shot multiple times in Hollywood neighboorhood
Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds
An 18-year-old was shot three times in his torso as he was walking down Roberts Street in...
Teenager fighting for his life after being shot on Roberts Street
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident

Latest News

Time changes in effect for Caddo school zone cams
Time changes in effect for Shreveport school zone cams
Designer Bag Bingo being held at Sam's Town Casino
Designer Bag Bingo being held at Sam's Town Casino
NAVY WEEK: Angela Koogler, first female chief of the boat
NAVY WEEK: Angela Koogler, first female chief of the boat
Meet the Lenders event helps start businesses
Meet the Lenders event helps start businesses
Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over...
RAW: Fiery space debris seen over California