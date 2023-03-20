Tyson building new $70 million hatchery in Hope, Ark.

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Tyson Foods is investing $70 million in southwest Arkansas.

The company announced Monday, March 20 that it’s investing $70 million to build a new hatchery in Hope. This one will replace the existing facility there and triple its capacity to help the company’s nearby poultry processing plants in Hope and Nashville run more efficiently. Construction on the 131,000 square foot facility is expected to be complete in late 2024.

“We continually strive to unlock the next level of excellence in quality and service to our customers,” said Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. “This investment is another way to demonstrate our long-term commitment to our home state of Arkansas and the Hope and Nashville communities.”

Tyson officials say the new hatchery will employ people who work at the existing facility, and will create new opportunities as well. There will also be new contract opportunities for poultry farmers. To be considered for a contract, Tyson officials say prospective farmers must have existing chicken housing or property that can be used to build housing within 50 miles of the Hope hatchery. Interested farmers should email jeffery.davissr@tyson.com.

Anyone interested in applying to work at the new hatchery should click here to learn about available positions.

Tyson also recently invested $67 million in Hempstead County in the form of a new feed mill.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.