Time changes in effect for Shreveport school zone cameras

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Time changes for Shreveport school zones begin on Monday, March 20.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux announced the changes on March 3, saying they would be implemented when Caddo students returned from spring break.

SCHOOL ZONE CAMERA TIME CHANGES:

Elementary schools - 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Middle and K-8 schools- 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

High schools - 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Private schools - one hour before school starts and one hour after school dismisses

“We’ll have to have some cooperation from our citizens. Part of the issue is that our citizens don’t like getting tickets. I do understand that. I’ve gotten one myself and I have paid it. I was in the school zone and didn’t realize it until I was in the zone because I was distracted at the moment,” said Mayor Tom Arceneaux

Those who previously received a ticket from the speed cams can also appeal it for free.

“I don’t predict that we’ll make anymore significant changes in the program. One very significant change that we made is giving people the opportunity to appeal to their tickets for free instead of paying $50,” said Arceneaux

