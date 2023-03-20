Ask the Doctor
Shreveport man facing nearly 800 counts of possession of child porn

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is facing hundreds of porn charges involving children and animals.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began back in November of 2022. Wayne Parks, 48, was arrested March 15, 2023 after a search warrant was executed at his home on Tal Drive on March 1.

Detectives say they took several electronic devices from Parks’ home, and found more than 800 images/videos showing child sexual abuse involving prepubescent kids. They also reportedly found images/videos involving sexual abuse of animals.

Parks is charged with 764 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and 82 counts of possession of images involving sexual abuse of an animal. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

More charges are pending as the investigation continues, officials say.

A mugshot of of Parks was not provided by law enforcement.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

