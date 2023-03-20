Restaurants, golf venue, movie studio, and more coming to Louisiana Boardwalk

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A major vote, worth tens of millions of dollars, is expected to come before Bossier City Council members Tuesday, March 21.

A local group of investors has already begun work on the first of a series of proposed projects along the Louisiana Boardwalk corridor on the Red River. The big headline is a new golfing experience called Chasing Aces. It’s expected to break ground and open up in the next couple of years.

Investors are hopeful they’ll get the go-ahead from all seven council members Tuesday. On Monday though, KSLA got an exclusive behind the scenes look at their projects and the plans this group has for the entire Boardwalk.

One of those projects is just weeks away from the doors swinging open, and it’s the first of multiple restaurants and other ventures that will soon call the Boardwalk home.

”There is no reason why this riverfront can’t flourish, and we’ll do everything possible to bring family entertainment back to the riverfront,” said John Dudley.

Dudley, a Shreveport native, is leading the investment group.

”The ambience is second to none, lights on the Texas Street bridge,” said Dudley.

Dudley has started work on the first of what could be a half dozen separate investments along the Louisiana Boardwalk corridor, including his new Latin American restaurant, The 3 Amigos, which is set to open on Cinco de Mayo (May 5).

”When we looked at the building, we were amazed how big the space was,” said Dudley.

Other projects are planned just on the north side of Margaritaville in a 20 acre spread of undeveloped property owned by the City of Bossier City.

”I’m the founder of Chasing Aces. I wanted to create an experience that goes beyond what’s happening in golf entertainment,” said Dudley.

About the only similarity from its predecessor, Top Golf, is the nearly three dozen swing bays to allow fun-seekers a chance to let it rip. But Dudley says he has planned much more behind the walls of his proposed two story entertainment complex.

”Thirty swing bays, fine dining restaurant, regular restaurant, sports bar, banquet hall, and a nine hole smart course,” said Dudley.

He’s referring to a nine hole day and night par 3 golf course, and an 18 hole putting green course. It’s a dream he says he’s anxious to finally tee off on after two years of planning.

”I knew my heart and conviction this is what I wanted to do,” said Dudley.

For now, work continues to secure the vacant property before the first bit of dirt on Chasing Aces can be turned.

”We have about 45 days to make this thing happen,” Dudley said.

But they’re already hard at work proving their worth, flipping the old Buffalo Wild Wings into a dinner and entertainment venue.

”Going to have a live band every weekend,” said Dudley.

Patrons will be able to experience entertainment, food, and a pro bull riding certified mechanical bull. Dudley promises The 3 Amigos is just the beginning.

”Once we have it launched, we’re putting in a comedy club and a second restaurant in 2024,” said Dudley. ”We believe in Shreveport-Bossier, and utilize this great Boardwalk we have and great river we have.”

Dudley says they’ve worked closely with the city council, and that a lot of planning has gone into their big day in front of the council Tuesday.

And it’s been a busy few months for the Louisiana Boardwalk too. The Marriot next door is undergoing an expansion, adding close to 60 more rooms. In recent weeks, the Boardwalk also inked a deal with a movie studio that will soon begin construction on studios. The Louisiana tax incentives are still inviting enough to snag established Hollywood group, Troubled Muse Studios.

And, people will be seeing a lot more law enforcement presence at the Boardwalk for the next couple of years. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office’s detective unit will be housed at the Boardwalk while their offices next to the courthouse in Benton are renovated.

KSLA has also learned another group is looking at flipping a large section of the Boardwalk into an events center. More about that project should be released in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.