Fisherman rescued from Cross Lake after falling out of boat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after falling out of a boat in the waters of Cross Lake Monday afternoon (March 20).

It happened near Bird Islands around 2:45 p.m., officials with the Shreveport Fire Department say.

Dispatch first got a call from someone on the shore that they’d seen someone fall in the water. Multiple agencies immediately responded. SFD officials say two men were out in a boat fishing, when one of them reached over to retrieve something and fell in the lake. The man was wearing a lifejacket, and was able to stay afloat.

The man’s partner in the boat was able to pull him back into the boat and bring him to shore. The man was evaluated by medics, and appears to be unharmed.

SFD officials stress this is an example of why wearing a lifejacket while on the water is so important, and that the outcome of this incident could’ve been very different had the man not been wearing a lifejacket.

