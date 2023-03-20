Ask the Doctor
Nice warming trend after a frigid start

By Matt Jones
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bundle up as you head out the door this morning! A very cold start to our Monday across the ArkLaTex with many of us waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 20s! A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9AM so make sure and keep any sensitive plants covered up for the next several hours.

As we head into the afternoon, a south breeze will kick in and this will help warm temperatures to around 60 for many. Clouds will be increasing from the west but no rain is expected today.

Later tonight and into early Tuesday, a weak disturbance will approach from the west and a warm front will also move in from the south and this will trigger some scattered showers, mainly along and north of I-30.

After the warm front passes, much warmer air will arrive from the southwest with highs Tuesday climbing into the low and mid 70s which is much closer to normal for this time of year.

Even warmer air will then arrive Wednesday into Thursday with temperatures soaring 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Highs Wednesday will reach into the low 80s and by Thursday, readings will soar into the mid and even upper 80s! What a turn around from what we are seeing now!

Looking ahead to Friday, our next cold front will arrive from the west and this will bring the next round of widespread showers and storms. As this front slams into the very warm and unstable air sitting across the ArkLaTex, there will be the potential of some severe weather. We will have more updates on this throughout the week as we get closer.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

