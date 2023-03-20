Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Man in hospital after shooting at Grand Oaks Apartments

Man shot at Grand Oaks Apartments
Man shot at Grand Oaks Apartments(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 1:43 a.m. on Monday, March 20.

The incident occurred at the Grand Oaks Apartments on N. Forty Loop.

Man shot at Grand Oaks Apartments
Man shot at Grand Oaks Apartments(KSLA)

Officials say a man was shot twice in the upper torso. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Some witnesses say they have at least two bullet holes in their window from the incident. CPSO collected shell casings on the scene, and are working to get a description of the two suspects and the vehicle they fled in.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992
Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly attacking officer
Three shootings within four hours.
Several shootings occur within hours; 3 injured, 1 victim fighting for life
Man fatally shot multiple times in Hollywood neighboorhood
Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds
An 18-year-old was shot three times in his torso as he was walking down Roberts Street in...
Teenager fighting for his life after being shot on Roberts Street
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident

Latest News

18-year-old shot while walking down street
18-year-old shot while walking down street
Bossier Sheriff's Office to host summer shooting program
BPSO to host summer shooting program
A child was shot when gunfire erupted during a block party March 19, 2023, in Texarkana, Ark.
Child shot during block party in Texarkana, Ark.
Man dies after being found shot multiple times in Shreveport's Hollywood neighborhood
Man dies after being found shot multiple times in Shreveport's Hollywood neighborhood