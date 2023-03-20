Man in hospital after shooting at Grand Oaks Apartments

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 1:43 a.m. on Monday, March 20.

The incident occurred at the Grand Oaks Apartments on N. Forty Loop.

Man shot at Grand Oaks Apartments (KSLA)

Officials say a man was shot twice in the upper torso. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Some witnesses say they have at least two bullet holes in their window from the incident. CPSO collected shell casings on the scene, and are working to get a description of the two suspects and the vehicle they fled in.

